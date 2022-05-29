Pat Perez shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Pat Perez hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Perez's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt saving par. This put Perez at 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Perez's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.