Nick Taylor shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Nick Taylor hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 48th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the par-5 first, Taylor chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Taylor's 73 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.