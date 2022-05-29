Mito Pereira shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Mito Pereira hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Pereira chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Pereira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.