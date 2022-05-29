Michael Thompson shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Michael Thompson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 40th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thompson's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Thompson's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Thompson chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Thompson at 1 over for the round.