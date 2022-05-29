6-over 76 by Max McGreevy in final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Max McGreevy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, McGreevy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McGreevy at 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, McGreevy's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, McGreevy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 6 over for the round.