Max Homa putts well in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Max Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Homa's 161 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.