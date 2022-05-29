Matthias Schwab shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Matthias Schwab hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 57th at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the par-5 first, Schwab chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Schwab had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Schwab's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green eighth, Schwab suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Schwab's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 116 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.