Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 57th at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, NeSmith's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, NeSmith's 151 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

After a 212 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 17th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 over for the round.