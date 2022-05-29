Matt Jones shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Matt Jones hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 315 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Jones chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Jones had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 247-yard par-3 fourth green, Jones suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jones at 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Jones reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Jones at 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Jones's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 102 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Jones's 106 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.