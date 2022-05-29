-
Martin Trainer shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Trainer drains 19-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab
In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Martin Trainer makes birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Martin Trainer hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Trainer got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Trainer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 12th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
