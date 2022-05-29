Mark Hubbard shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Mark Hubbard hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

Hubbard missed the green on his first shot on the 190-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Hubbard had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.