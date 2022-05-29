Luke Donald shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Luke Donald hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 40th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 263 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Donald chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

Donald missed the green on his first shot on the 247-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Donald's 103 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Donald hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Donald hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Donald at 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 441-yard par-4 18th, Donald chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 3 over for the round.