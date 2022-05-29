Lucas Herbert shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Lucas Herbert hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 48th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herbert had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Herbert's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 106 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Herbert's tee shot went 205 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.