Lucas Glover shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Lucas Glover hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 40th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Glover's tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 16th, Glover missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Glover to 5 over for the round.