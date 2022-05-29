Lee Hodges shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lee Hodges hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 35th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Hodges's 159 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Hodges hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hodges to 1 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to 3 over for the round.