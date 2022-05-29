Kurt Kitayama shoots 6-over 76 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Kurt Kitayama hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 40th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 247-yard par-3 fourth green, Kitayama suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kitayama at 1 over for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Kitayama had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Kitayama's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 92 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Kitayama had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 6 over for the round.