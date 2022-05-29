Kevin Na shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Na hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Na got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Na chipped in his fourth from 18 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Na at 1 under for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 10th, Na chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Na hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 under for the round.