  • Kevin Na shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Na hits tee shot to 2 feet and birdies at Charles Schwab

    In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.