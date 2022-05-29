Jordan Spieth shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Jordan Spieth hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Spieth had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

Spieth tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, Spieth suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spieth to even for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Spieth's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 under for the round.

At the 441-yard par-4 18th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to even for the round.