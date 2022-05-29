  • Jordan Spieth shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth spins wedge to 6 feet and birdies at Charles Schwab

    In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.