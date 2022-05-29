John Huh shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

John Huh hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the 565-yard par-5 first, Huh got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Huh to even for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Huh's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 14th, Huh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Huh's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Huh chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Huh to 3 over for the round.