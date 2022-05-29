Joel Dahmen shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Joel Dahmen hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Dahmen had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 4 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 5 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 5 over for the round.