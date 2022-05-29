  • Jason Kokrak shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak makes birdie on No. 11 at Charles Schwab

    In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.