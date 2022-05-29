Jason Kokrak shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day in 67th at 8 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Kokrak hit an approach shot from 228 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

Kokrak tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Kokrak's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kokrak chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

Kokrak got a double bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 16th, Kokrak suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.