Ian Poulter shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Ian Poulter hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 40th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Poulter's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Poulter had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Poulter's his second shot went 25 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 12th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Poulter's tee shot went 194 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.