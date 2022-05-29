10-over 80 by Harry Higgs in final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Harry Higgs hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day in 69th at 15 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Higgs chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

Higgs got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

Higgs got a double bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgs to 6 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 10 over for the round.

At the 441-yard par-4 18th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 10 over for the round.