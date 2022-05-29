-
-
Harold Varner III shoots 8-over 78 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
May 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Harold Varner III's pin-high iron and birdie at Charles Schwab
In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 27th at even par; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 first, Varner III hit his 217 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Varner III had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Varner III's 169 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for triple bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Varner III's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 100 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Varner III had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 over for the round.
Varner III got a double bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Varner III to 7 over for the round.
-
-