Emiliano Grillo shoots 8-over 78 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Emiliano Grillo hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Grillo chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Grillo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Grillo to 3 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Grillo's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 109 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 6 over for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to 7 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 8 over for the round.