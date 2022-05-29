Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Dylan Frittelli hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 35th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Frittelli's tee shot went 204 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Frittelli missed the green on his first shot on the 199-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Frittelli had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 4 over for the round.