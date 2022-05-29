Denny McCarthy shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Denny McCarthy hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 27th at even par; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 3 over for the round.