Davis Riley shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Davis Riley hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under with Scott Stallings and Tony Finau; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 324 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Riley chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Riley's 134 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Riley had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Riley's 144 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Riley chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to 5 under for the round.

Riley his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Riley to 4 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Riley to 1 under for the round.