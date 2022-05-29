  • David Lipsky shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, David Lipsky makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    David Lipsky sinks a 26-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab

    In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, David Lipsky makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.