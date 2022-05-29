David Lipsky shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

David Lipsky hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 48th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Lipsky had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Lipsky hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lipsky's 161 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.