Danny Lee posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Danny Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Lee finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Danny Lee had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Danny Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Lee's 152 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a 354 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.