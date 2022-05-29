Daniel Berger shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Daniel Berger hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 247-yard par-3 fourth green, Berger suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Berger at even for the round.

Berger had a fantastic chip-in on the 199-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Berger chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 12th, Berger chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Berger to even for the round.

Berger missed the green on his first shot on the 190-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Berger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Berger hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Berger chipped in his fourth from 12 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Berger at 1 under for the round.