Collin Morikawa shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Collin Morikawa hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 40th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.