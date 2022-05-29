Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 12th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 190-yard par-3 green 13th, Bezuidenhout suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and rolled a 53-foot putt for birdie. This put Bezuidenhout at 2 over for the round.