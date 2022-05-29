  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the third round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on No. 16 at Charles Schwab

    In the third round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.