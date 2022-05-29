Chris Kirk shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chris Kirk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Kirk's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Kirk's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 4 over for the round.