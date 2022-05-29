  • Chez Reavie shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie makes birdie on No. 16 at Charles Schwab

