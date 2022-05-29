Chez Reavie shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chez Reavie hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 27th at even par; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Reavie's 215 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 12th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

Reavie his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 84 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for double bogey, bringing Reavie to 1 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Reavie hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.