8-over 78 by Charley Hoffman in final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Charley Hoffman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day in 66th at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Hoffman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hoffman's tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 6 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 7 over for the round.