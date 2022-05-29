Chad Ramey shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chad Ramey hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 27th at even par; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Ramey got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Ramey had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ramey to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Ramey's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Ramey hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ramey at 4 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 5 over for the round.