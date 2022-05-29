Cam Davis shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Cam Davis hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Davis had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Davis hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Davis's tee shot went 204 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.