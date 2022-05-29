C.T. Pan shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, C.T. Pan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Pan's 162 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Pan got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 4 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Pan hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Pan had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 3 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.