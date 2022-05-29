  • C.T. Pan shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, C.T. Pan makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    C.T. Pan makes birdie on No. 13 at Charles Schwab

    In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, C.T. Pan makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.