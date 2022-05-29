Brendon Todd shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brendon Todd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day in 3rd at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

Todd tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Todd got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to even-par for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.