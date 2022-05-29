-
-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
May 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on No. 16 at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 57th at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 over for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 4 over for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 5 over for the round.
-
-