  • Bill Haas finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Bill Haas makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Bill Haas makes birdie on No. 11 at Charles Schwab

    In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Bill Haas makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.