Bill Haas finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Bill Haas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 27th at even par; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Haas at 1 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Haas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Haas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.