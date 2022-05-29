Beau Hossler shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Beau Hossler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Hossler's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Hossler's tee shot went 208 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Hossler's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.