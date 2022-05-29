  • Beau Hossler shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Beau Hossler makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Beau Hossler's 16-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab

