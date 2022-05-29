8-over 78 by Austin Smotherman in final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Austin Smotherman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to even-par for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Smotherman's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 3 over for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 10th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 3 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Smotherman his second shot was a drop and his approach went 107 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Smotherman's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smotherman to 7 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 8 over for the round.