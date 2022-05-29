  • 8-over 78 by Austin Smotherman in final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the third round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Austin Smotherman makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

