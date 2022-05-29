Andrew Putnam shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Putnam got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Putnam's 144 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a 109 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Putnam chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 3 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.