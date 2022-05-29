Alex Smalley shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Alex Smalley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 27th at even par; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 340 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Smalley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Smalley chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Smalley's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Smalley to 3 over for the round.