Adam Svensson shoots 6-over 76 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Adam Svensson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 40th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

Svensson got a double bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Svensson to 5 over for the round.

After a 229 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 17th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 6 over for the round.