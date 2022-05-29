Adam Long putts well in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Adam Long hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 35th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Adam Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Long chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Long's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Long's 162 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.