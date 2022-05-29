  • Adam Long putts well in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Adam Long makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Long makes birdie on No. 1 at Charles Schwab

    In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Adam Long makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.