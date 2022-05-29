  • Aaron Rai shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Aaron Rai makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

