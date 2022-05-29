Aaron Rai shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Aaron Rai hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Rai finished his day in 68th at 9 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Rai's tee shot went 238 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Rai had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Rai to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Rai had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 3 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Rai hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 4 over for the round.

After a 231 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 17th, Rai chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Rai's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 4 over for the round.