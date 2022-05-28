Zach Johnson shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 31st at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Johnson's 88 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Johnson at 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Johnson's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Johnson's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.